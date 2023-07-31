Cultivating lifelong connections to UNC Greensboro
The Division of University Advancement works to inspire connections, investments, and engagements that drive excellence and opportunity. Our vision is of a University that illuminates potential, eliminates barriers, and ignites achievement.
Spartan Alumni
Making an Impact
NEW endowments
Established in Fiscal Year 2023
individual donors
to the Light the Way Campaign to Date
Together, we will light the fuse and light the way for UNCG by raising $200 million to strengthen student access, academic excellence, and the tremendous impact of our programs.