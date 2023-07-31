Apply Now
University Advancement

Cultivating lifelong connections to UNC Greensboro

The Division of University Advancement works to inspire connections, investments, and engagements that drive excellence and opportunity. Our vision is of a University that illuminates potential, eliminates barriers, and ignites achievement.

142,000+

Spartan Alumni

Making an Impact

28

NEW endowments

Established in Fiscal Year 2023

20,000+

individual donors

to the Light the Way Campaign to Date

carry the torch

Together, we will light the fuse and light the way for UNCG by raising $200 million to strengthen student access, academic excellence, and the tremendous impact of our programs.

Giving Opportunities

CAMPUSWIDE SUPPORT
STUDENT SUPPORT
SCHOOLS & UNITS

Every Gift Makes a Difference

October 2, 2023

Nancy Doll’s $500K planned gift furthers her Weatherspoon legacy

September 22, 2023

Forrest Family plans gift to support nursing students

August 17, 2023

Safran’s $1M gift will create nursing professorship at UNCG 

Connect with Us

Endowment Opportunities

Endowments are forever. When you make a gift to establish an endowed fund, the gift principal is preserved in perpetuity. The University invests the principal to generate a permanent stream of income to your designated area of interest. How do you want to make your mark at UNCG?

Our Boards

Volunteer support is essential to our University's success. Whether they are championing student success, aiding in philanthropic efforts, or helping connect us with alumni and friends, our Board members are a vital part of our everyday work.

UNCG Magazine

UNCG’s magazine for alumni and friends of the University helps strengthen our connections. Each edition showcases the ascension of our University year by year, and the impact of a UNCG education. The print magazine is available in spring and fall.

Events

Our events connect alumni, donors, and the public with our outstanding faculty, students, and programs. Stay engaged with all UNCG has to offer by joining us for one of our signature events. We hope to see you soon!

